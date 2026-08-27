Google Keep adds 'Find in note' search on Android
Technology
Google Keep just made life simpler with its new "Find in note" feature for Android.
Now you can quickly search for words inside any note, and the app will highlight them in yellow: no more endless scrolling.
Just tap the three-dot menu at the bottom right of your note, type what you're looking for, and use the arrows to jump between results.
Keep live previewed at Google I/O
This update follows Google moving reminders to Tasks earlier this year.
And heads up: a cool "Keep Live" feature is on the way soon, letting you create notes and lists just by talking.
Previewed at Google I/O 2026, it's expected to drop this summer, so stay tuned!