Google launches 2026 Play Accelerator India for 20 AI startups
Google is rolling out its 2026 Play Accelerator India program, supporting 20 AI-powered startups across education, healthcare, gaming, agriculture, and finance.
The three-month program is totally equity-free and offers hands-on mentorship in areas like app quality, security, growth strategies, and monetization.
Aditya Swamy, Managing Director, Google Play Partnerships, says the goal is to help Indian founders build trustworthy apps that really make a difference with AI.
Play Accelerator India cohort receives resources
The chosen startups are pretty diverse: think Dalvoy (an AI revision platform for exam prep), Kisanwala (helping millions of farmers with tech), Chaupal (regional OTT entertainment), ChennaiGames (mobile games), HeyDoc AI (health management system), MrMed (affordable medicines for chronic care), Swipe (invoicing tool for small businesses), and Grape (AI-driven fashion discovery).
Each will get access to resources to boost their apps and reach more users.