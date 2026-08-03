Google launches 2026 Play Accelerator India for 20 AI startups

Google is rolling out its 2026 Play Accelerator India program, supporting 20 AI-powered startups across education, healthcare, gaming, agriculture, and finance.

The three-month program is totally equity-free and offers hands-on mentorship in areas like app quality, security, growth strategies, and monetization.

Aditya Swamy, Managing Director, Google Play Partnerships, says the goal is to help Indian founders build trustworthy apps that really make a difference with AI.