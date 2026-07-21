Google launches 3 Gemini Flash models, Gemini 3.5 Pro delayed

Gemini's arrival has kept Google in the thick of the AI race against OpenAI's latest GPT-5.6 and Anthropic's new Mythos 5 and Fable 5 models.

CEO Sundar Pichai says Gemini could help companies save more than $1 billion a year on enterprise AI costs, a pretty big deal for businesses trying to cut expenses.

For now, the budget-friendly 3.5 Flash Cyber is aimed at organizations needing solid security without breaking the bank, while Pichai is likely to be pressed for more details about Gemini 3.5 Pro when Alphabet holds its second-quarter earnings conference call on Wednesday.