Google launches 3 Gemini Flash models, Gemini 3.5 Pro delayed
Google just rolled out three fresh Gemini AI models, Gemini 3.6 Flash, 3.5 Flash-Lite, and 3.5 Flash Cyber, built for lightweight and specialized tasks like cybersecurity.
But if you were waiting for the flagship Gemini 3.5 Pro, you will have to hang tight; its launch got pushed back due to coding performance issues, and there is no new date yet.
Pichai: Gemini could save companies $1B+
Gemini's arrival has kept Google in the thick of the AI race against OpenAI's latest GPT-5.6 and Anthropic's new Mythos 5 and Fable 5 models.
CEO Sundar Pichai says Gemini could help companies save more than $1 billion a year on enterprise AI costs, a pretty big deal for businesses trying to cut expenses.
For now, the budget-friendly 3.5 Flash Cyber is aimed at organizations needing solid security without breaking the bank, while Pichai is likely to be pressed for more details about Gemini 3.5 Pro when Alphabet holds its second-quarter earnings conference call on Wednesday.