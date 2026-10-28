Google launches AI autofill in Chrome pulling data from Gmail
Technology
Google just rolled out a smarter autofill for Chrome that uses artificial intelligence (AI) to grab information from your Gmail (think flight confirmation numbers, membership IDs, or order numbers) so you can breeze through online forms without digging through emails.
Part of Google Personal Intelligence suite
This feature is part of Google's Personal Intelligence suite and runs on its Gemini AI assistant.
You're in control: turn it on or off any time in Chrome settings.
Google says sensitive data is encrypted.
The update is starting to reach US users now, both on desktop and in the iOS and Android apps for Gemini in Chrome.