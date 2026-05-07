Google launches AI-powered health coach in revamped Google Health app

Coach logs meals workouts and data

Built with tons of user feedback, the coach lets you log meals, workouts, and health data using simple language.

It combines info from your fitness tracker, sleep stats, cycle tracking, nutrition details (even US medical records if access is provided) for a full picture of your health.

It's part of the Google Health Premium plan ($9.99 a month or $99 a year), but if you're already on Google AI Pro or Ultra, you get it free.

It will first be available to select Fitbit and Pixel Watch users; other devices are coming soon!