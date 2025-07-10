Next Article
Google launches AI tools for Indian agriculture
Google just dropped some fresh AI tools in India, hoping to make farming smarter and more resilient.
The highlight is the AMED API, which tracks crop activities using satellite images and machine learning—basically giving farmers real-time info to help boost productivity.
Plus, Google's teaming up with IIT-Kharagpur so their AI can better understand local languages and culture.
AMED API can show what crops are growing
The AMED API can show what crops are growing, field sizes, planting schedules, and even three years of field history—all super useful for making better decisions on the farm.
As Alok Talekar from Google DeepMind puts it, these real-time solutions are designed to help farmers face climate challenges and manage their crops more effectively.