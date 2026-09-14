Google launches Android 17 Motion Assist to reduce motion sickness
Google just dropped Motion Assist for Android 17, hoping to help people avoid motion sickness while using their phones in cars.
The feature, launched today, uses moving bubbles along the screen edges that react as your device moves; think of it as a little visual anchor for your eyes.
Right now, it is available on Pixel and Samsung Galaxy Fold 8 series devices running Android 17.
Turn on and customize Motion Assist
Turning on Motion Assist is simple: search for it in Settings or add it straight to Quick Settings for easy toggling.
You can even customize the bubble colors (like red or green), their shape, and how see-through they are.
The feature works on Google Pixel and Samsung Galaxy Fold 8 series devices running Android 17; just make sure you have Google Play services update (version 26.33.32).
Some devices might need a quick restart before you see it pop up!