Google launches Android 17 OS verification tool confirming official builds
Technology
Google is rolling out a fresh operating system verification tool with Android 17, designed to help you quickly confirm if your device is running the official version of Android.
This update aims to protect users from shady, unofficial versions that could put your data at risk.
Google adds 'Source of truth' ledger
Alongside the operating system checker, Google's adding a "Source of Truth" ledger, a public list where you can verify if an app is genuinely Google-signed.
The Android OS Verification tool will launch first on Pixel phones, making it easier for everyone to spot fake software and keep their devices secure.