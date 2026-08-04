Google launches August 2026 Android updates across Play services, devices
Technology
Google just dropped its August 2026 updates for Android, bringing fresh features to Play services, the Play Store, and even devices like Wear OS watches, TVs, cars, and PCs.
The goal? Smoother experiences for users and handy new tools for developers.
If you do not see the update yet, hang tight; it is rolling out gradually.
Google Play adds sports, wallet management
Play services now make managing Wallet passes easier.
The Play Store gets a cool sports section with league carousels, perfect if you are following big events like the ICC Women's T20 World Cup.
Search is smarter too: you can explore movies and shows with broader queries, and your search history is tidier thanks to better formatting.
Plus, tablets now show content from your installed apps right inside the Play Store.