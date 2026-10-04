Google launches Auto Browse in Chrome Enterprise for US Workspace
Google just rolled out new AI features for Chrome Enterprise, aiming to make work life smoother and more efficient.
The highlight is Auto Browse, which can handle tasks across different browser tabs, like turning Google Docs into CRM data, with user approval required before actions are executed.
This is now live for US Workspace users.
Gemini summary added to admin dashboard
You'll also find a "Gemini Summary" module to the admin dashboard, which uses AI to summarize updates, highlight changes, and suggest actions for IT administrators in a condensed overview.
There's an admin dashboard for easier controls, plus new security tools that help IT teams track AI use and keep sensitive info safe.
All in all, these updates are about making work faster and a bit less stressful with the help of AI.