Google launches 'Expert Intelligence' connecting Play Books with Gemini Notebook
Google just rolled out "Expert Intelligence," a cool new feature that connects Play Books with Gemini Notebook.
Now, you can import eligible e-books, ask the AI questions about them, and even turn book content into infographics, Audio Overviews, or quizzes, all right from your notebook.
'Expert Intelligence' requires play books ownership
At launch, Expert Intelligence works with more than 100,000 books from publishers like Bloomsbury and Penguin Random House.
You need to own the book on Play Books to use these tools; if you're collaborating in a shared notebook, your friends will need their own copy too.
Eligible books are marked with a "Tools" badge.
Google says it plans to add support for more sources such as textbooks and business research reports, making it handy for students and professionals alike.