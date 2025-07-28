Google launches Gemini 2.5 flash in India for faster app
Google just dropped its latest AI model, Gemini 2.5 Flash, in India to help developers build faster apps with better privacy—especially for banking, healthcare, and government.
By using cloud centers in Mumbai and Delhi, Google is making sure your data stays local while speeding up services.
AI, weather, and maps APIs added for better local info
Maps just got smarter with real-time local info thanks to Vertex AI grounding—great news for logistics and travel apps.
The Places API now offers quick AI-generated summaries so developers can easily add location features without extra hassle or cost (especially helpful for startups).
Plus, there's a new weather API that gives super accurate local forecasts—perfect for delivery and ride-sharing platforms.
All these updates show Google is serious about making tech work better (and more affordably) for India.