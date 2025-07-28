Google launches Gemini 2.5 flash in India for faster app

AI, weather, and maps APIs added for better local info

Maps just got smarter with real-time local info thanks to Vertex AI grounding—great news for logistics and travel apps.

The Places API now offers quick AI-generated summaries so developers can easily add location features without extra hassle or cost (especially helpful for startups).

Plus, there's a new weather API that gives super accurate local forecasts—perfect for delivery and ride-sharing platforms.

All these updates show Google is serious about making tech work better (and more affordably) for India.