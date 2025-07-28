Earth's continents losing freshwater at alarming rates: Study
Earth's continents are losing freshwater faster than ever, putting water security at risk worldwide.
Scientists from Arizona State University used over 20 years of NASA satellite data and found big drops in soil moisture, snow, and especially groundwater across the Northern Hemisphere.
Drying zones expand by twice California's size every year
Huge "mega-drying zones" are popping up and growing quickly—think areas in western North America, Central America, the Middle East, and other regions.
These dry patches expand by twice California's size every year.
Most of the loss (68%) is from groundwater running out, which now adds more to rising sea levels than melting ice.
Groundwater once gone won't come back soon
The study warns that once groundwater is gone—like what's happening in the Colorado River Basin—it won't come back anytime soon.
This threatens farming and clean water for millions.
The message is clear: how we use water today will shape our future access to it.