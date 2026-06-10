Google's Gemini 3.5 Live Translate breaks language barriers in real-time
What's the story
Google has launched its latest artificial intelligence (AI) model, Gemini 3.5 Live Translate, to break down language barriers in real time. The innovative feature provides instant translations in over 70 languages without any awkward pauses. It also preserves the natural flow and tone of your voice, making cross-language conversations more seamless than ever before.
Feature integration
How to access Gemini 3.5 Live Translate
The Gemini 3.5 Live Translate feature is integrated into the Google Translate app on Android and iOS devices. It works with headphones and can also be used directly from your phone's earpiece on Android devices. The model is also being integrated into Google Meet, expanding live translation support from five languages to over 70, making group calls more inclusive than ever before.
Developer access
Currently in public preview for developers
The Gemini 3.5 Live Translate model is available in public preview via the Gemini Live API and Google AI Studio, giving developers the chance to experiment with this groundbreaking technology. However, it is still in private preview for select business Google Workspace customers. This means that while some businesses are already benefiting from this advanced translation tool, a wider rollout is expected later this year.
Security measure
Google adds SynthID watermark to AI-generated audio
Google has also added a security measure to its AI-generated audio. All audio produced by its models is watermarked with SynthID, an imperceptible mark embedded directly into the audio output for easy detection. This ensures authenticity and safety of the content generated by Gemini 3.5 Live Translate, further enhancing trust in this innovative technology.