Google launches Gemini 3.1 Pro with sharper logical reasoning
Google just dropped Gemini 3.1 Pro, its latest AI model focused on sharper logical reasoning.
Announced on February 19, this version more than doubles the reasoning power of the last one, scoring an impressive 77.1% on a key benchmark test.
It builds on the earlier Deep Think upgrade, which was already making waves in science fields like chemistry and physics.
Developers can access Gemini 3.1 Pro
Gemini 3.1 Pro sets a new bar for everyday AI by scoring 44.4% on Humanity's Last Exam, a big deal for tech that aims to think more like us (even if it's not quite as specialized as Deep Think mode).
The best part? Developers and businesses can jump right in using platforms like Google AI Studio, Android Studio, Vertex AI, or Gemini Enterprise, making advanced AI tools easier to use than ever before.