Google launches Gemini 3.5 Flash and introduces Gemini Spark agent
Google just rolled out Gemini 3.5 Flash, its strongest agentic and coding model yet, now powering the Gemini app and Google Search's "AI mode."
The update promises safer results and a smoother overall experience.
Alongside this, Google introduced Gemini Spark, an AI agent that can handle tasks like summarizing your emails or meeting notes all on its own.
Universal Cart launches this summer
Gemini Spark will hit beta for select testers beginning Tuesday and is set to make its way into Chrome soon.
Google's also adding smarter search features and launching Universal Cart, available on Search and the Gemini app this summer, with Gmail and YouTube coming later.
With more than 900 million people now using the Gemini app every month, these upgrades are rolling out globally soon.