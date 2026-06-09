Google launches Gemini 3.5 Live Translate for real-time cross-language conversations

Google integrates Gemini 3.5 Live Translate

Gemini 3.5 Live Translate is now built into the Google Translate app on both Android and iOS, with headphones, and on Android, straight from your phone's earpiece.

On Google Meet, live translation jumps from just five languages to more than 70, so group calls are way more inclusive with thousands of possible language pairs.

For now, it's a private preview for select business Google Workspace customers but should roll out wider later this year, and developers can start playing with it via the Gemini Live API and Google AI Studio.

All AI-generated audio gets a SynthID watermark to keep things authentic and safe.