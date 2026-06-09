Google launches Gemini 3.5 Live Translate for real-time cross-language conversations
Google just launched Gemini 3.5 Live Translate, its latest AI model, and it's all about breaking language barriers on the fly.
The new "Live Translate" feature lets you hear real-time translations in more than 70 languages: no awkward pauses, and your voice's pace and tone stay natural.
Google integrates Gemini 3.5 Live Translate
Gemini 3.5 Live Translate is now built into the Google Translate app on both Android and iOS, with headphones, and on Android, straight from your phone's earpiece.
On Google Meet, live translation jumps from just five languages to more than 70, so group calls are way more inclusive with thousands of possible language pairs.
For now, it's a private preview for select business Google Workspace customers but should roll out wider later this year, and developers can start playing with it via the Gemini Live API and Google AI Studio.
All AI-generated audio gets a SynthID watermark to keep things authentic and safe.