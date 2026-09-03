Google launches Gemini 3.8 flash to challenge OpenAI's GPT-5.6 sol

Gemini 3.8 Flash keeps costs down by using fewer parameters but still handles tough coding tasks impressively.

Pichai even says it beats bigger models at solving complex problems on its own.

The pricing is hard to ignore: $0.75 per million input tokens and $3.75 per million output tokens until the end of 2026, making it way cheaper than competitors.

Google also rolled out Gemini 3.8 Flash Cyber, which the Chrome Security team found produced 2.6 times more correct patches to Chrome vulnerabilities than the best much larger commercial models, and

Gemini 3.8 Flash is now live on the Gemini app for Google AI Pro and Ultra subscribers and is also available through Google Antigravity, AI Studio, and the Gemini API for easy access wherever you build or code.