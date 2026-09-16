Google launches Gemini 3.8 live and extended thinking models
Technology
Google just dropped its new Gemini 3.8 Live and Gemini 3.8 Live Extended Thinking models, aiming to make chatting with AI feel way more natural and smart.
The Extended Thinking version is built for tougher tasks and works smoothly with Gmail Live, Docs Live, and Keep Live, so it can reason things out while talking to you in real time.
Extended thinking scores high on benchmarks
The Extended Thinking model scored high on benchmarks, 82.6 on the Speech to Speech Quality Index and 97.7% on Big Bench Audio for reasoning skills.
It even gives live updates with phrases like "Let me check that..."
Meanwhile, the base model handles visuals well, understands 97 languages, and keeps conversations flowing even when juggling multiple tools or API calls executing in the background.