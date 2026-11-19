Google launches Gemini 4 Neon AI for multimodal 1,000,000-token sessions
Google just launched Gemini 4 Neon, its newest AI model built to help with everything from coding and debugging to data analysis.
Sitting between the Carbon and Hydrogen versions in terms of speed, Neon can handle massive sessions (think text, images, audio, and even video) up to 1 million tokens at a time.
Gemini 4 Neon boosts productivity
Gemini 4 Neon is all about boosting productivity: it can spot bugs across multiple files, suggest fixes for security issues in your code, and generate detailed reports for different workflows.
Pricing starts at $3 per 1 million input tokens and $15 per 1 million output tokens on Google AI Studio, with extra discounts if you're using cached data.
Plus, a special version just for cybersecurity pros is already in the works.