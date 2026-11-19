Google launches Gemini 4 Neon: It's 3x faster, 60% cheaper
What's the story
Google has launched its latest AI model, Gemini 4 Neon. The new model is designed to deliver advanced reasoning at a faster pace and lower cost. It will be available across multiple platforms including the Gemini app, Google AI Studio, Gemini for Business, and Google Antigravity. It will be accessible to paid subscribers of Google AI Pro and Google AI Ultra, as well as developers via the Gemini API in Google AI Studio and enterprise customers via Gemini for Business.
Performance upgrade
Performance on par with Gemini 4 Carbon
Gemini 4 Neon is said to offer performance on par with or better than that of Gemini 4 Carbon in coding, reasoning, and agentic tasks.
The model was found to be 60% cheaper and three times faster in initial tests.
Google's CEO Sundar Pichai announced the launch of this new AI model via a post on X today.
Model transition
New model replaces Argon in Gemini app
The introduction of Gemini 4 Neon has led Google to overhaul its Gemini 4 family of models.
The new model sits between Hydrogen and Carbon, offering a balance between advanced reasoning, speed, and cost efficiency.
It also replaces the Argon model in the selection menu of the Gemini app.
Model capabilities
Gemini 4 Neon ranks 3rd on AI index
Gemini 4 Neon boasts a context of one million tokens and four levels of thinking: low, medium, high, and extra-high.
It can pull information from spreadsheets, PDFs, images/charts, audio/video in the same context window.
Google claims that this model ranks third on the Artificial Intelligence Index with a score of 61 at Extra High thinking level.
Performance
More details on its performance
Gemini 4 Neon also secured the second spot on the VALS Index with a score of 70.9% and the Agent Arena Index, scoring 1,336 across more than 4,200 real-world agent sessions.
Google further claims that the model ranks first on the Legal Research Bench, Tax Agent Bench, and Zapier's Automation Bench.
It also scored 58.6% in coding evaluations on the Artificial Analysis Coding Agent Index and 65.2% on Terminal-Bench 4.1.
Twitter Post
Gemini 4 Neon offers frontier-level intelligence
Gemini 4 Neon: frontier-level intelligence with fast end-to-end task completion across complex software engineering, knowledge work, and science workflows.— Sundar Pichai (@sundarpichai) November 18, 2026
Begins rolling out today in the Gemini API in @GoogleAIStudio, Gemini for business, for paid Google AI Pro and Ultra… pic.twitter.com/FMiFCFvejw
Information
Pricing of the new AI model
Google has priced its new AI model at $3 per million tokens of input and $15 per million tokens of output. Cached input tokens are priced at $0.15 per million with a 95% discount. The model also supports a 1-million-token context window.