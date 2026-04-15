Google launches Gemini app for macOS with 'Ask Gemini' bar

Gemini creates images videos and music

With Gemini, you can create images, videos, and music right from your Mac. It also helps with research, guided learning, and personal insights—all tucked into a handy "More tools" menu.

You can upload files from your device, Google Drive, or Photos, and even share your screen for instant summaries.

Voice input and a model switcher are included too. Everything syncs to your Google Account across devices.

The app is free to download for anyone using macOS 15 or newer at gemini.google/mac.