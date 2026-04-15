Google launches Gemini app for macOS with 'Ask Gemini' bar
Google just dropped its Gemini app for macOS today, making the AI tool available on Macs alongside Android and iOS.
The desktop version features a slick "Ask Gemini" bar powered by Liquid Glass, which you can open with Option + Space or from the menu bar, so getting answers or help is super quick.
Gemini creates images videos and music
With Gemini, you can create images, videos, and music right from your Mac. It also helps with research, guided learning, and personal insights—all tucked into a handy "More tools" menu.
You can upload files from your device, Google Drive, or Photos, and even share your screen for instant summaries.
Voice input and a model switcher are included too. Everything syncs to your Google Account across devices.
The app is free to download for anyone using macOS 15 or newer at gemini.google/mac.