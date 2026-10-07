Google launches Gemini Auto Browse for Chrome Android in India
Google just rolled out its Gemini AI "Auto Browse" feature for Chrome on Android in India.
If you're an AI Pro or Ultra subscriber, you can now get tasks like booking parking or ordering groceries done by Gemini: no more jumping between tabs.
Auto browse shows task plan, limits
Before starting anything, Auto Browse shows you a task plan so you know exactly what's happening and where your data goes.
You have to approve some steps, and it pauses for anything sensitive.
AI Pro users get up to 20 tasks a day; Ultra subscribers can do up to 200.
It doesn't work in Incognito mode, and since it's still experimental, Google says users are responsible for what Gemini does during a task, unintended purchases included.
Gemini uses Google Password Manager securely
Gemini can log in to websites with permission using Google Password Manager without seeing your passwords, keeping things secure.
Plus, it works with other Google apps and supports several Indian languages, making it pretty handy for daily life.