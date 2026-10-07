Google launches Gemini Auto Browse for Chrome Android in India

Before starting anything, Auto Browse shows you a task plan so you know exactly what's happening and where your data goes.

You have to approve some steps, and it pauses for anything sensitive.

AI Pro users get up to 20 tasks a day; Ultra subscribers can do up to 200.

It doesn't work in Incognito mode, and since it's still experimental, Google says users are responsible for what Gemini does during a task, unintended purchases included.