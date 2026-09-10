Google launches Gemini desktop app for Windows with Alt Space
Technology
Google just dropped its Gemini desktop app for Windows, following its earlier release on Mac.
If you're running Windows 10 or 11, you can now tap Alt + Space to get instant AI help (think fact-checking or brainstorming presentation ideas) without breaking your workflow.
Gemini Spark offers connected apps access
Gemini comes with a personal AI agent called Gemini Spark that's always ready to assist with access to your Connected Apps for extra productivity.
You'll find handy tools for creating images and videos, plus a lightweight interface with features like Notebooks and Recents in the side panel.
Ready to try it? Download Gemini at gemini.google/desktop and see what Google's latest AI can do on your PC.