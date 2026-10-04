Google launches Gemini Enterprise Agent platform at Google Cloud Next
Google just dropped the Gemini Enterprise Agent Platform at Google Cloud Next, and it's basically an upgrade for companies using AI.
Think of it as a one-stop shop where you can pick from 200-plus models (like Gemini 3.1 Pro and Anthropic's Opus 4.7), build custom agents, and handle everything from security to DevOps, all in one place.
Google's agent development kit and studio
Developers get tools to manage agents from start to finish, including an upgraded Agent Development Kit that helps developers structure agents into sub-networks.
Security is front and center with features like cryptographic IDs (Agent Identity) and a simulation tool to test how agents act in real life.
Plus, you don't need to be a coder: no-code options like Agent Studio let employees run or build their own AI agents easily.
There are also smart upgrades like simplified permissions, a new data architecture intended to help scale AI agents (Agentic Data Cloud), and Workspace Intelligence that helps personalize stuff like document drafts with infographics built right in.