Google launches Gemini Enterprise for legal to automate lawyers' workflows
Technology
Google just dropped Gemini Enterprise for Legal, a new AI tool built for law firms.
It's an upgrade to its earlier Gemini Enterprise and is designed to help automate routine administrative and legal tasks, all while plugging right into the software lawyers already use.
Google teams with Weil Gotshal, Freshfields
This means lawyers can spend less time on repetitive stuff and more time on important cases, with client information staying secure.
Google's teaming up with big-name law firms like Weil Gotshal and Freshfields, and integrating with other legal technology platforms owned by Thomson Reuters, Harvey, LexisNexis and others.
With more legal work going digital, Google's move puts it in direct competition with other major players in legal tech.