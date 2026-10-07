Google launches Gemini intelligence for Android at I/O 2026
Technology
Google just introduced Gemini Intelligence, its latest AI for Android, at I/O 2026.
This upgrade lets you automate things like turning your grocery list into a delivery order or planning trips straight from what's on your screen.
No more jumping between apps. Plus, features like Rambler in Gboard make voice-to-text smoother, and Chrome's Autofill now pulls info from across your Google apps.
Rollout to Samsung Galaxy and Pixel
Gemini Intelligence will roll out in waves this summer on the latest Samsung Galaxy and Pixel phones, with more Android devices getting it later this year.
It's all about making everyday tasks easier and bringing smarter AI to your favorite Google services.