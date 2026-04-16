Google launches Gemini Mac app requiring macOS 15 or later
Technology
Google just dropped Gemini as a native AI app for MacBooks, moving beyond the browser to give users a full desktop experience, kind of like what OpenAI's been doing.
It's free worldwide, but you'll need macOS 15 or later to use it.
Gemini adds NEET UG mock tests
Gemini isn't just about productivity: it can analyze whatever's on your screen, explain documents in real time, and launch instantly with Option-Space.
There are also cool tools like Nano Banana for images and Veo for videos, plus a "Skills" feature on Chrome that lets you save your favorite prompts.
And for students: thanks to partnerships with Physics Wallah and Careers360, you can now take NEET UG mock tests right inside Gemini.