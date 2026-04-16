Google launches Gemini Mac app requiring macOS 15 or later

Gemini adds NEET UG mock tests

Gemini isn't just about productivity: it can analyze whatever's on your screen, explain documents in real time, and launch instantly with Option-Space.

There are also cool tools like Nano Banana for images and Veo for videos, plus a "Skills" feature on Chrome that lets you save your favorite prompts.

And for students: thanks to partnerships with Physics Wallah and Careers360, you can now take NEET UG mock tests right inside Gemini.