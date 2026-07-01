Google launches Gemini Spark AI assistant for Mac users

Supports 3rd party apps and workspace

You can organize files or create Google Workspace docs right from your Mac, plus use apps like Canva, Dropbox, Instacart, OpenTable, and Zillow Rentals without switching tabs.

Real-time tracking makes it easy to follow sports scores or news updates.

For now, it's in beta and only available to U.S.-based Google AI Ultra subscribers, but Google says more features (like syncing tasks between your phone and desktop) are on the way.