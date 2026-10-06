Google launches Google AI Edge Foresight for Mac emphasizing privacy
Google just launched the Google AI Edge Foresight app for Mac, aiming to make note-taking way smarter and more private.
Powered by the EmbeddingGemma 2 model, the transcript and audio are processed entirely on your device rather than the cloud, so your notes stay yours.
You can organize and search info using voice memos or text, making it super handy for students or anyone juggling lots of ideas.
Converts meeting bullets into polished notes
The app turns shorthand bullets into polished notes during meetings and helps you find stuff fast from your files or Google Drive.
It's built to run efficiently (no need for a high-end machine), and even works offline with live assistance to answer questions on the spot.
Plus, it's part of a bigger suite with tools like AI Edge Gallery and AI Edge Eloquent (offline transcription), which is great if you want powerful features without sending your data to the cloud.