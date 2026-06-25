Google launches Google Finance Android app with AI key moments

Web portfolio features coming to app

You can easily build portfolios by uploading files or chatting with an AI bot about your investments on the web version, with these portfolio features set to be added to the app in the coming months.

The app offers personalized insights, like how your portfolio's doing and spotting sector gaps, which are part of new portfolio and task features live on the web today and will be added to the app in the coming months.

Advanced dashboard tools are already live on the web version and will be added to the Android app soon, along with cool extras like streaming earnings calls.