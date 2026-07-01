Google launches Health CLI to pull more than 40 metrics

Health CLI exports JSON and CSV

With the CLI, you can export your info as JSON files, tables in your terminal, or CSV files for easy number crunching or building custom dashboards.

Setup is quick: just hit up Google's GitHub and run a simple command to get started.

The tool also lets you automate tracking trends or set up alerts, like having your calendar auto-schedule workouts when you're ready to crush it.

Whether you're a fitness nerd or just want smarter health reminders, this makes personal data way more useful.