Google launches Health CLI to pull more than 40 metrics
Google just dropped its new Google Health CLI, making it much simpler for anyone to grab and manage their own health stats.
Launched July 1, 2026, the CLI connects with Google Health API and pulls in more than 40 metrics (think Activity, sleep, heart rate, and Vo2Max) from devices like the Fitbit Air and Pixel Watch.
It's all about giving you more control over your data.
Health CLI exports JSON and CSV
With the CLI, you can export your info as JSON files, tables in your terminal, or CSV files for easy number crunching or building custom dashboards.
Setup is quick: just hit up Google's GitHub and run a simple command to get started.
The tool also lets you automate tracking trends or set up alerts, like having your calendar auto-schedule workouts when you're ready to crush it.
Whether you're a fitness nerd or just want smarter health reminders, this makes personal data way more useful.