Google launches Nano Banana 2 Lite and Gemini Omni Flash Technology Jul 01, 2026

Google just dropped Nano Banana 2 Lite, a speedy new AI model that creates images in only four seconds.

It's built for developers who need lots of images fast, and it's pretty affordable, just $0.034 per high-res image.

You can try it out on Google AI Studio or through the Gemini API.