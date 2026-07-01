Google launches Nano Banana 2 Lite and Gemini Omni Flash
Technology
Google just dropped Nano Banana 2 Lite, a speedy new AI model that creates images in only four seconds.
It's built for developers who need lots of images fast, and it's pretty affordable, just $0.034 per high-res image.
You can try it out on Google AI Studio or through the Gemini API.
Google expands Gemini Omni Flash access
Google also rolled out wider access to Gemini Omni Flash, an AI tool for making and editing short videos (up to 10 seconds) at $0.10 per second.
Used together with Nano Banana 2 Lite, these tools make it way easier to generate and animate creative content, all in one place.