Google launches Pinpoint AI to help journalists and researchers
Google just dropped Pinpoint, an AI tool built to help journalists and researchers handle massive amounts of information: think up to 200,000 files at once.
It can transcribe audio and video, summarize handwritten notes, scan PDFs and images, and make everything searchable.
You also get smart tags for people, places, and organizations so digging through data is much less painful.
U.N. launches inaugural AI governance dialogue
Big news from Geneva: the U.N. launched its first-ever Global Dialogue on AI Governance today.
The goal? To set fair rules for how AI is used worldwide and make sure technology benefits everyone, not just a few.
Leaders called for teamwork across countries and industries. India's Prime Minister Modi highlighted how the Global South should have a real voice in shaping the future of AI.
Next stop: more discussions in New York next year to build out these global rules.