Google launches Pinpoint AI to help journalists and researchers

U.N. launches inaugural AI governance dialogue

Big news from Geneva: the U.N. launched its first-ever Global Dialogue on AI Governance today.

The goal? To set fair rules for how AI is used worldwide and make sure technology benefits everyone, not just a few.

Leaders called for teamwork across countries and industries. India's Prime Minister Modi highlighted how the Global South should have a real voice in shaping the future of AI.

Next stop: more discussions in New York next year to build out these global rules.