Google launches Pixel 11 phones, Watch 5 and Pixel Tag
Google announced its latest tech lineup: the Pixel 11 phones, the new Pixel Watch 5, and a handy Bluetooth tracker called the Pixel Tag.
The new phones come in multiple versions, including a foldable model, and all feature upgraded cameras plus smarter AI tools.
Alongside, Google's smartwatch gets more health features, and now there's an easy way to keep track of your stuff.
Pixel 11 starts at $899
The Pixel 11 starts at $899 with double the storage (256GB) as before.
The Pro Fold stands out with its big 8-inch OLED screen for smooth performance.
The $399 Pixel Watch 5 now tracks blood pressure and insulin resistance and works with both Android.
And if you're always losing things, the $29 Pixel Tag helps you find them fast using Google's Find My Device network, making all these gadgets work better together.