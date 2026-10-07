Google launches Playground AI platform to create browser based games
Google just dropped Playground, an experimental gaming platform that lets you create, play, and share browser-based games.
Powered by AI models like Gemini and Nano Banana, you can direct the game just by typing what you want to build right from your laptop or phone.
Playground adds Unity Spark and prompts
You get starter prompts and ways to customize game mechanics, characters, environments, and a Unity Spark integration with robust, professional-level mechanics, high-fidelity 3D capabilities, and the flexibility of the Unity runtime.
Games can stay private or be shared via links, and if they pass a safety check, they show up in the public Explore gallery.
There are leaderboards with Play Games profile integration, and players can rate games too.
It's rolling out free in the US now (extra perks for Google One members), so it's a pretty fun way to try game-making without any hassle.