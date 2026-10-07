Google launches Playground AI platform to create browser based games

You get starter prompts and ways to customize game mechanics, characters, environments, and a Unity Spark integration with robust, professional-level mechanics, high-fidelity 3D capabilities, and the flexibility of the Unity runtime.

Games can stay private or be shared via links, and if they pass a safety check, they show up in the public Explore gallery.

There are leaderboards with Play Games profile integration, and players can rate games too.

It's rolling out free in the US now (extra perks for Google One members), so it's a pretty fun way to try game-making without any hassle.