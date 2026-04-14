Google launches quick-access desktop app for Windows 10 and 11
Technology
Google just launched its new Google app for desktop.
Think of it as a quick-access search bar (Alt + Space) that brings Google Search, Drive, your files, and apps right to your Windows 10 or 11 desktop.
It's basically like Mac's Spotlight but for PC fans.
AI mode includes Lens and screen-share
The app comes with an AI Mode that includes Google Lens searches, plus you can even share your screen to get more tailored results in a floating window.
The design feels familiar if you use Google Search on mobile, and it's available globally in English.
You can grab it now at search.google/google-app/desktop. A macOS app is reportedly being worked on.