Google launches selfie sign-in for account recovery
What's the story
Google has launched a new feature called "Selfie for sign-in," which lets users verify their identity through a short selfie video. The innovative tool is aimed at helping users recover access to their Google accounts when they are locked out or unable to access their usual devices. The company says the feature works as an additional recovery method alongside existing options like passkeys and recovery contacts.
Working mechanism
How does 'Selfie for sign-in' work?
To use the feature, users have to record a short selfie video while mimicking guided head movements.
The recording captures different angles of the user's face and is securely stored in their Google Account with their consent.
If they later lose access to their account, they can record another selfie video. Google then compares this new recording with the one it has on file to verify identity before granting access.
Safeguards
Selfies are encrypted and securely stored
Google has assured users that their selfie videos are encrypted while stored and only used for signing in, unless they opt to share them for other purposes.
Users can also delete their stored selfie video from their Google Account anytime.
The company says the feature comes with multiple layers of protection against impersonation attempts, including deepfakes and fake photos.
Rollout details
How to check if your account is eligible
The "Selfie for sign-in" feature is being rolled out to eligible Google Accounts.
Users can check if their account supports the feature by visiting g.co/signin-selfie or through their Google Account security settings.
Once enabled, it offers an extra way to recover a Google Account, especially when users have lost access to trusted devices or traditional recovery methods aren't available.