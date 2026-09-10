Google lets Android transfer passwords and passkeys between credential managers
Technology
Google just rolled out a handy new feature for Android: you can securely move your passwords and passkeys between different credential managers.
No more risky text file exports or tedious manual setups; just pick "import" in your new password manager, and Android will spot other managers on your device to handle the transfer safely.
Supports 4 credential managers and API
Right now, this works with Google Password Manager, 1Password, Bitwarden, and Dashlane. Other managers can join in by using Credential Manager's Credentials Transfer API.
It's all about making password management simpler and keeping your info safe as you switch between apps.