Google lets drivers change driving avatar from Android Auto display
Technology
Google just made it easier to personalize your drive: Now you can change your Google Maps driving avatar directly from your car's display with Android Auto.
No more fiddling with your phone; just tap into the settings and pick the color that fits your vibe.
This update, published September 16, 2026, is all about making Maps feel a bit more like yours.
Server rollout needed and 'Jimothy' removed
To get this feature, Android Authority spotted the change with Android Auto version 17.8.163744 and Google Maps version 26.38.01.980791571, but heads-up, it might not show up instantly since it needs a server-side update too.
One fun detail: the quirky "Jimothy" Easter egg is gone.