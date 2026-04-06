Google lets Gmail users officially change addresses while keeping emails
Big news for Gmail users: you can now officially change your email address without losing your old emails or conversations.
Google just rolled out this long-awaited feature, calling it one of its biggest updates since launching Gmail back in 2004.
You simply pick a new username in your Google Account settings, and your old address sticks around as an alias, so nothing gets lost.
Gmail grew to 3 billion users
Gmail started in 2004 with a game-changing 1GB of free storage (which was wild compared to Hotmail at the time).
Since then, handy features like conversation threads and Smart Reply have made life easier for everyone.
Fast forward to today, and Gmail is used by 3 billion people worldwide—pretty impressive for an email service that once seemed too good to be true!