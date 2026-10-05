Google lets users recover accounts using encrypted selfie video verification
Technology
Locked out of your Google account and don't have your usual device?
Google's rolling out a new way to get back in: upload a selfie video for verification, though it may require additional sign-in methods to confirm identity.
The company promises your videos are encrypted and kept safe.
Google adds real-time deepfake detection
Experts like that video selfies can check for real movement, making them harder to fake than photos.
Still, there are worries about deepfakes sneaking through, so Google's added real-time checks and deepfake detection.
If sharing a video feels too personal, you can set up recovery contacts, people you trust who can help you get back into your account without using biometrics.