Google lets you create your own video game worlds Technology Feb 02, 2026

Google is rolling out Project Genie—a web app that, using DeepMind's Genie 3, turns your ideas (or images) into interactive virtual worlds.

Powered by advanced AI like Genie 3 and Gemini, it lets you explore these spaces in real time at solid video quality.

Right now, it's only open to US AI Ultra subscribers who are 18 or older.