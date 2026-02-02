Google lets you create your own video game worlds
Google is rolling out Project Genie—a web app that, using DeepMind's Genie 3, turns your ideas (or images) into interactive virtual worlds.
Powered by advanced AI like Genie 3 and Gemini, it lets you explore these spaces in real time at solid video quality.
Right now, it's only open to US AI Ultra subscribers who are 18 or older.
You can tweak the preview before jumping in
You simply describe the world you want—think settings, characters, or even how you move around—and Nano Banana Pro generates a preview for you to tweak before jumping in.
The tech adds cool touches like water ripples and changing weather, keeping things visually smooth for up to a minute.
It's all about interactivity now
Unlike earlier versions that only made images or videos, Project Genie is all about interactivity.
You can build ecosystems, animate scenes, remix others' worlds, and even download walkthrough videos of your creations.
Things aren't perfect yet
Sessions max out at 60 seconds and sometimes the controls lag or prompts aren't followed perfectly.
Text inside the worlds can look rough too—but hey, still pretty wild what this thing can do!