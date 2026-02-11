Google lets you remove personal IDs, sexual images from search

Google has expanded its "Results about you" tool to include the removal of sensitive personal information from search results. The update, announced on Tuesday, allows users to remove data like driver's license numbers, passport details, and Social Security numbers. Previously, the tool only allowed for the removal of phone numbers, email addresses, and home addresses.

User guide How to use 'Results about you' tool To use the "Results about you" tool, users have to open the Google app on their mobile devices. After tapping on their Google account photo and selecting "Results about you," they'll be guided through a process of adding personal contact information they want monitored. This includes government ID numbers for those who haven't used this feature before.

Data security Google will monitor search results automatically Once users confirm their details, Google will automatically monitor search results and notify them if it finds any that contain their information. The tech giant emphasizes that while removing this information from search doesn't eliminate it from the web entirely, it can help keep personal data private. The update is being rolled out in the US over the coming days, with plans for future expansion to other regions.

