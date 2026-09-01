Google makes experimental Dreambeans app free to try in US.
Technology
Google just made its Dreambeans app free to try in the US.
This experimental app pulls info from your Gmail, Calendar, Photos, YouTube, and Search to suggest personalized daily stories (think travel ideas or new things to check out) all based on what you're into.
Personal intelligence powers Dreambeans daily stories
Dreambeans uses Google's Personal Intelligence tech to create unique story recommendations every morning, complete with AI-generated art.
You can pick which data sources it uses and tweak your feed by liking or disliking suggestions.
Tap a story for extra details like trail details or tips, plus links if you want to dive deeper.
The app is available on both Android and iOS and updates daily for a fresh experience every time.