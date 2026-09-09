Google makes Gemini Daily Brief free for US personal accounts

Daily Brief sorts your to-dos into "Top of mind" (urgent stuff), "FYI" (items with dates attached), and "Looking ahead" (long-term goals with suggested next steps).

You can check off tasks, chat with Gemini for help, or give feedback right there.

It's handy for students keeping up with classes, entrepreneurs tracking clients, parents managing family chaos, and job seekers replying to recruiters.

Just open the Gemini side panel or say "What's my daily brief?" and, if you want a head start each day, morning notifications are just a tap away.