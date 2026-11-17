Google makes Gemini Tasks free in 6 countries including India
Big news for productivity fans: Google's Gemini app just made its Gemini Tasks feature free in six countries, including India.
Previously locked behind a paid AI Pro subscription, this move means way more people can now use Gemini as their personal assistant, at no extra cost, any time.
Gemini Tasks manages in-app to-dos securely
Gemini Tasks lets you manage to-dos right inside the app, working with your Gmail and Calendar to keep things organized.
People have used it for everything from sorting bills to making smarter tech buys.
Plus, all your info stays secure thanks to Google's hardware-isolated tech and Safe Browsing, so you're always in control of what happens next.