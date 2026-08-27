Google mandates Android apps cut memory and improve image handling
Technology
Google just announced new rules for Android apps to help with the industry-wide memory chip shortages, thanks to AI data centers.
Starting February 2027, app developers will need to keep their apps lighter on memory and better at handling images, so your phone doesn't slow down or crash, especially on low-end devices where price points are a concern.
Google developer tools, mandatory 0 tap
Developers will get new tools from Google later in 2026 to spot and fix memory issues (think alerts and a Memory Limiter for deep dives).
Plus, by April 2027, every Play Store app with sign-in will have to support Zero Tap Sign-In, making it way easier for you to stay logged in when switching devices.
It's all about keeping your apps running smoothly even as hardware gets tighter.