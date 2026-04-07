Google Maps adds Gemini captions, photo suggestions for contributors

Google Maps captions editable, iOS rollout

When you visit somewhere, Maps can pick out photos from your library (if you've given permission) and suggest them for sharing.

Gemini then auto-generates captions, but you can tweak or swap them if you want.

Plus, the Contribute tab now highlights your points total, so if you love helping others discover places, it's easier to track your impact.

These features are live on Android and iOS for photo suggestions; caption suggestions are rolling out first on iOS in the US before expanding further.