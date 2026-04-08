Google Maps now auto-generates captions for your photos, videos
What's the story
Google is enhancing its Maps service with new features, including AI-generated captions for shared photos and videos. The tech giant has announced that its Gemini model can now automatically generate captions when users share their experiences of a place. Once a photo is selected, Gemini analyzes the image and suggests a caption, which can be edited or removed before posting.
Feature availability
Caption suggestions currently available in English
The caption suggestion feature is currently available in English on iOS for US users. Google plans to expand this feature globally and to Android devices in the coming months. Captions add valuable context to photos, but it can sometimes be tough to find the right words, Google said in a blog post explaining the new feature.
User convenience
Recent photos and videos in 'Contribute' tab
To make contributions easier, Google Maps now shows recent photos and videos directly in the "Contribute" tab if the users enable media access in their phone settings. From there, they can quickly select and post content. The firm explained that photos and videos you post help the people better understand a place, like the overall vibe or the newest menu.
Program upgrade
Updates to Local Guides program
Google is also improving its Local Guides program, that relies on community contributions from more than 500 million users worldwide. Contributors will now see their total points earned displayed in the "Contribute" tab. Updated achievement badges highlight whether someone is an "expert fact-finder," a master photographer, or a rising novice. High-level contributors will be easier to spot with new gold-colored profiles.