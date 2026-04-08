Google Maps now auto-generates captions for your photos, videos

Google is enhancing its Maps service with new features, including AI-generated captions for shared photos and videos. The tech giant has announced that its Gemini model can now automatically generate captions when users share their experiences of a place. Once a photo is selected, Gemini analyzes the image and suggests a caption, which can be edited or removed before posting.

Feature availability Caption suggestions currently available in English The caption suggestion feature is currently available in English on iOS for US users. Google plans to expand this feature globally and to Android devices in the coming months. Captions add valuable context to photos, but it can sometimes be tough to find the right words, Google said in a blog post explaining the new feature.

User convenience Recent photos and videos in 'Contribute' tab To make contributions easier, Google Maps now shows recent photos and videos directly in the "Contribute" tab if the users enable media access in their phone settings. From there, they can quickly select and post content. The firm explained that photos and videos you post help the people better understand a place, like the overall vibe or the newest menu.

Advertisement